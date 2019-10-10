Od listopadu 2018 vedoucí představitelé nové koalice hlavního města Prahy ignorovali základní pravidla mezinárodních vztahů a mezinárodního konsensu. I přes jednoznačný postoj a nesouhlas čínské strany podnikli opakovaně nevhodné kroky a vyjádření na otázky týkající se klíčových zájmů Číny ohledně Tchaj-wanu a Tibetu, což představuje hrubé vměšování do vnitřních záležitostí Číny a záměrné porušování sesterského partnerství s Pekingem. Tyto činy způsobily vážné negativní dopady. Město Peking se musí vyhradit proti takovému chování.

Vzhledem k tomu, že politické předpoklady a základy pro partnerství mezi oběma městy již neexistují, z pověření magistrátu města Pekingu tímto Kancelář pro mezinárodní záležitosti města Pekingu prohlašuje, že město Peking s okamžitým účinkem vypovídá sesterské partnerství s hlavním městem Prahou a pozastaví s ním veškeré oficiální styky.

Doufáme, že příslušní vedoucí představitelé hlavního města Prahy si co nejdříve uvědomí své chyby a konkrétními kroky napraví negativní dopady.

Kancelář pro mezinárodní záležitosti

Magistrátu města Pekingu

9. října 2019

The Announcement on Beijing Municipality’s ’Decision to Terminate Sister-City Relationship With the City of Prague of the Czech Republic

Since November 2018, the main leader and other officials of the new administration of the City of Prague of the Czech Republic have turned a blind eye to the norms governing international relations and the consensus of international community, ignored the solemn position and strong oppositions from the Chinese side, and repeatedly made wrong moves and improper comments on issues related to Taiwan and Tibet that bear on the core interests of the Chinese side. What they have done and said constitute a brazen interference in China’s internal affairs and a naked defiance over the sister-city relationship with Beijing Municipality which have generated very bad effects. Beijing Municipality solemnly protests against it.

Given the fact that the political prerequisite and basis for the exchanges between the two cities no longer exist, the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality authorizes its Foreign Affairs Office to make this official announcement: Beijing Municipality terminates its sister-city relationship with the City of Prague with immediate effect and suspends all official exchanges.

It is hoped that related people in the City of Prague realize their mistakes as soon as possible, and offset the negative impact through concrete actions.

Foreign Affairs Office

People’s Government of Beijing Municipality

October 9, 2019

