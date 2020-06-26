Útok nožem v britském Glasgow. O terorismus se prý nejedná

reklama

Policie uvedla, že útok v Glasgow nepokládá za terorismus. Vyzvala též veřejnost, aby se vyvarovala spekulací, dokud nebudou známy bližší informace.



Útočník byl zlikvidován policisty. „Mohu potvrdit, že podezřelého muže postřelil ozbrojený policista,“ řekl policejní velitel Steve Johnson. Později policie potvrdila, že pachatel zemřel.

BREAKING NEWS SCOTLAND: Reports just in that Knife attacker has killed three people in Glasgow, suspect shot by police. pic.twitter.com/SM37DFdhIG — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) June 26, 2020

Podle policie jsou hospitalizovaní muži ve věku 17, 18, 20, 38 a 53 let. 42letý policista je i přes vážné zranění ve stabilizovaném stavu.

"The incident is not being treated as a terrorism and our investigation is continuing into the circumstances. There is no wider risk to the public, however the street remains closed and people should avoid the area. — Police Scotland (@policescotland) June 26, 2020

The Guardian přinesl informaci, že hotel byl během koronavirové epidemie využit k ubytování žadatelů o azyl.



„Jsem hluboce zarmoucen hrozným incidentem v Glasgow a mé myšlenky jsou se všemi oběťmi a jejich rodinami,“ reagoval k incidentu premiér Spojeného království Boris Johnson.



Poděkoval též bezpečnostním složkám. „Děkuji našim odvážným pohotovostním službám, které reagují,“ napsal.

Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families.



Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 26, 2020

