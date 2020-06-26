Útok nožem v britském Glasgow. O terorismus se prý nejedná

26.06.2020 22:45

V britském Glasgow útočník pobodal nožem několik lidí. Při útoku bylo zraněno šest lidí včetně jednoho policisty, jenž je nyní ve vážném stavu v nemocnici. Dva lidé přišli podle zpráv britských médií o život. Útočník byl postřelen a později zemřel. Dle policie se nejedná o terorismus.

Foto: Repro Twitter @apexworldnews
Popisek: Útok v Glasgow
Útok se odehrál v hotelu Park Inn v centru Glasgow. Policisté na místo dorazili do dvou minut od ohlášení incidentu.

Policie uvedla, že útok v Glasgow nepokládá za terorismus. Vyzvala též veřejnost, aby se vyvarovala spekulací, dokud nebudou známy bližší informace.

Útočník byl zlikvidován policisty. „Mohu potvrdit, že podezřelého muže postřelil ozbrojený policista,“ řekl policejní velitel Steve Johnson. Později policie potvrdila, že pachatel zemřel.

Podle policie jsou hospitalizovaní muži ve věku 17, 18, 20, 38 a 53 let. 42letý policista je i přes vážné zranění ve stabilizovaném stavu.

The Guardian přinesl informaci, že hotel byl během koronavirové epidemie využit k ubytování žadatelů o azyl.

„Jsem hluboce zarmoucen hrozným incidentem v Glasgow a mé myšlenky jsou se všemi oběťmi a jejich rodinami,“ reagoval k incidentu premiér Spojeného království Boris Johnson.

Poděkoval též bezpečnostním složkám. „Děkuji našim odvážným pohotovostním službám, které reagují,“ napsal.

autor: rak

