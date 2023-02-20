Národní knihovna: Dar z pozůstalosti Milana Opočenského

20.02.2023 21:02 | Tisková zpráva

Prof. ThDr. Milan Opočenský (1931–2007) byl český teolog, filozof, duchovní Českobratrské církve evangelické, profesor etiky Komenského evangelické bohoslovecké fakulty v Praze a po roce 1990 Evangelické teologické fakulty Univerzity Karlovy.

Národní knihovna: Dar z pozůstalosti Milana Opočenského
Foto: Národní knihovna
Popisek: Národní knihovna - Křižovnická ulice

Patřil k žákům Josefa L. Hromádky. Jako teolog se Opočenský zabýval nejen českou reformací, zejména učením Petra Chelčického, ale především vztahem křesťanství a marxismu, revoltami a revolucemi a takzvanou teologií osvobození.

V letech 1967–1973 zastával funkci evropského tajemníka Světové studentské křesťanské federace (WSCF), v období 1989 až 2000 působil jako generální tajemník Světového reformovaného svazu (WARC).

V lednu 2023 byla Národní knihovně darována část jeho velmi obsáhlé knižní pozůstalosti. Jde o tituly z oblasti biblické antropologie, etologie, filozofie, sociologie či historie. Zastoupeny jsou pochopitelně i knihy teologické s důrazem například na teologii environmentální a feministickou nebo na zmíněnou teologii osvobození. Nechybí ani bohemikální tituly o historických tradicích českého protestantismu, například o Janu A. Komenském.

Některé z darovaných titulů:

Anthropologie des Alten Testaments /Hans Walter Wolff
München :Chr. Kaiser,©1973

Neubau der Ethik :ein Beitrag zur Überwindung der geistigen Krise /von Edward Picairn
München ;Basel :E. Reinhardt,1962

Ecotheology :voices from South and North /edited by David G. Hallman
Geneva, Switzerland :WCC Publications ;Maryknoll, N.Y :Orbis Books,1994

The body of God :an ecological theology /Sallie McFague
London :SCM,1993

Ecotherapy :healing ourselves, healing the earth : a guide to ecologically grounded personality theory, spirituality, therapy, and education /Howard Clinebell
Minneapolis :Fortress Press,©1996

The Left in Europe since 1789 /David Caute
London :Weidenfeld and Nicolson,1966

Land of the Pilgrims' pride /Illustrated by G.D. "Mac" Machin
Richmond, Va.:John Knox Press,[1973]

The meaning of the city /Jacques Ellul ; introd. by John Wilkinson ; translated by Dennis Pardee
Grand Rapids :Eerdmans,c1970

Identity :youth and crisis /Erik H. Erikson
New York :W.W. Norton & Co.,1968

The feast of fools :a theological essay on festivity and fantasy /by Harvey Cox
Cambridge, Mass :Harvard University Press,1969

The seduction of the spirit :the use and misuse of people's religion /[by] Harvey Cox
New York :Simon and Schuster,[1973]

The pseudonyms of God /Robert McAfee Brown
Philadelphia, Pa. :Westminster Press,1952

The secular meaning of the gospel, based on an analysis of its language
New York :Macmillan,[1963]

The impact of the reformation :essays /by Heiko A. Oberman
Grand Rapids, Michigan :William B. Eerdmans,1994

Die Weiblichkeit Gottes :matriarchale Voraussetzungen des Gottesbildes /Christa Mulack
Stuttgart :Kreuz,©1983

Sophia :the future of feminist spirituality /Susan Cady, Marian Ronan, Hal Taussig
San Francisco :Harper & Row,©1986

Johannes Amos Comenius und die Genese des modernen Europa :Internationales Comenius-Kolloquium Bayreuth 26.-29. September 1991, Evangelisches Bildungszentrum Bayreuth [und] Hussitisch-Theologische Fakultät derKarlsuniversität Prag : Sammelband /redigiert von Norbert Kotowski, Jan B. Lášek
Fürth :Flacius,1992

Dem Kelch zuliebe Exulant :250 Jahre Böhmisches Dorf in Berlin-Neukölln : Begleitband zur Ausstellung 17. Mai-9. August 1987 /Vorworte von Arnulf Kriedner, Jürgen Colell ; Bezirksamt Neukölln von Berlin (hrsg.)
Berlin :Hentrich,1987

Theologie des Kommunismus? /Konrad Farner
Frankfurt/M :Stimme-Verlag,[1969]

Horizons in feminist theology :identity, tradition, and norms /edited by Rebecca S. Chopp and Sheila Greeve Davaney
Minneapolis :Fortress Press,[1997]

