TA ČR: BiodivRestore Call 2020 - výsledky mezinárodní výzvy

20.02.2022 12:11 | Tisková zpráva

Do mezinárodní výzvy BiodivRestore Call 2020, která je zaměřená na ochranu a obnovu poškozených ekosystémů a jejich biologické rozmanitosti, se přihlásilo 29 českých uchazečů v rámci 24 výzkumných projektů.

Foto: TA ČR
Popisek: Technologická agentura České republiky (TA ČR)

Technologická agentura ČR (TA ČR) podpoří dva úspěšné české týmy, které se budou podílet na těchto projektech:

  • FRESHH (Farmer acceptable REstoration of Semi-natural Habitat to limit Herbicides)
  • RESTORESEAS (Marine Forests of animals, plants and algae: nature-based tools to protect and restore biodiversity).

Výzva je součástí evropského nástroje ERA-NET Cofund. Cílem výzvy bylo podpořit oblasti (v originálním znění):

  • Studying the biological and biophysical processes at stake for conservation/restoration, and their interactions
  • Assessing trade-offs and synergies between targets, benefits and policies for conservation and restoration
  • Knowledge for improving the effectiveness and upscaling of conservation and restoration actions

Více informací o úspěšných projektech a této výzvě najdete ZDE.

Článek obsahuje štítky

příroda , výzkum , životní prostředí , TZ , ekosystém , TA ČR

autor: Tisková zpráva

