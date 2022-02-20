TA ČR: BiodivRestore Call 2020 - výsledky mezinárodní výzvy

© OUR MEDIA a.s.. 2009-2022

Provozuje OUR MEDIA a.s., IČ: 28876890, DIČ: CZ28876890, společnost vedená u Městského soudu v Praze pod spisovou značkou B 15201



74,925 % podíl ve společnosti OUR MEDIA a.s. vlastní společnost SYNOT INVEST LIMITED podnikatele a bývalého senátora Iva Valenty. Dalšími vlastníky společnosti OUR MEDIA a.s. jsou Michal Voráček, Jan Holoubek a Jiří Čermák.



OUR MEDIA a.s. byla v minulosti vydavatelem tištěného časopisu Parlamentní listy (nicméně nikdy nepoužívala logo PS PČR, jak nepravdivě uvádějí některé zdroje)



Jakékoliv užití obsahu včetně převzetí, šíření či dalšího zpřístupňování článků, fotografií či jiného obsahu je bez předcházejícího písemného souhlasu OUR MEDIA a.s. zakázáno.