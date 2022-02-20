TA ČR: BiodivRestore Call 2020 - výsledky mezinárodní výzvy

Technologická agentura ČR (TA ČR) podpoří dva úspěšné české týmy, které se budou podílet na těchto projektech:
- FRESHH (Farmer acceptable REstoration of Semi-natural Habitat to limit Herbicides)
- RESTORESEAS (Marine Forests of animals, plants and algae: nature-based tools to protect and restore biodiversity).
Výzva je součástí evropského nástroje ERA-NET Cofund. Cílem výzvy bylo podpořit oblasti (v originálním znění):
- Studying the biological and biophysical processes at stake for conservation/restoration, and their interactions
- Assessing trade-offs and synergies between targets, benefits and policies for conservation and restoration
- Knowledge for improving the effectiveness and upscaling of conservation and restoration actions
Více informací o úspěšných projektech a této výzvě najdete ZDE.
autor: Tisková zpráva