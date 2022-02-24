Ukrajinci už se valí na Slovensko

24.02.2022 12:39 | Ze sítí

Ukrajinský ministr zahraničí hlásí, že ukrajinská armáda bojuje, obrana se nezhroutila a nadále klade Rusům odpor. Ukrajinští civilisté však houfně míří na západ, minimálně podle záběrů z Kyjeva. Někteří už dorazili na hranice se Slovenskem.

Ukrajinci už se valí na Slovensko
Foto: Repro Twitter
Popisek: Dopravní zácpa na Ukrajině

Jak jsme již informovali, ukrajinský ministr zahraničí Dmytro Kuleba prohlásil, že se Ukrajina agresi Vladimira Putina bude bránit a zvítězí. A také, že „nikdo neutíká“, tedy že armáda, diplomaté a všichni ostatní dělají svou práci. „Ukrajina bojuje. Ukrajina se brání. Ukrajina zvítězí,“ píše dále.

„Ne, ukrajinská obrana se nezhroutila. Ukrajinská armáda šla do boje. Ukrajina stojí oběma nohama na zemi a nadále se brání,“ vzkázal pak chvíli po jedenácté.

Nicméně, pokud jde o ukrajinské civilisty, jsou fotografie a videa více než výmluvné. Ve světových médiích se objevuje například tato fotografie, která ukazuje ucpanou dálnici směrem z Kyjeva. Silnice ucpané auty mířícími na západ ukazují i záběry německé veřejnoprávní Deutsche Welle. Dopravní signalizace však evidentně ještě funguje.

Některá vozidla už dospěla na hranice. Francouzsko-běloruský Andrej Vajtovič zachytil stojící kolonu na hranicích Ukrajiny a Slovenska v Užhorodu, okolo které postávají řidiči a zřejmě čekají, zda budou přes hranice vpuštěni. Jedná se podle něj o „obrázek zoufalství“.

Článek obsahuje štítky

Putin , Rusko , Slovensko , Twitter , Ukrajina , válka , NYT , DW

autor: kas

