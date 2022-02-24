Ukrajinci už se valí na Slovensko

reklama

Jak jsme již informovali, ukrajinský ministr zahraničí Dmytro Kuleba prohlásil, že se Ukrajina agresi Vladimira Putina bude bránit a zvítězí. A také, že „nikdo neutíká“, tedy že armáda, diplomaté a všichni ostatní dělají svou práci. „Ukrajina bojuje. Ukrajina se brání. Ukrajina zvítězí,“ píše dále.

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

To Ukrainians around the globe:



Putin attacked, but no one is running away. Army, diplomats, everyone is working. Ukraine fights. Ukraine will defend itself. Ukraine will win.



Share the truth about Putin’s invasion in your countries and call on governments to act immediately. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

„Ne, ukrajinská obrana se nezhroutila. Ukrajinská armáda šla do boje. Ukrajina stojí oběma nohama na zemi a nadále se brání,“ vzkázal pak chvíli po jedenácté.

Latest update.



No, this is not a Russian invasion only in the east of Ukraine, but a full-scale attack from multiple directions.



No, the Ukrainian defense has not collapsed. Ukrainian army took the fight. Ukraine stands with both feet on the ground & continues to defend itself. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

Nicméně, pokud jde o ukrajinské civilisty, jsou fotografie a videa více než výmluvné. Ve světových médiích se objevuje například tato fotografie, která ukazuje ucpanou dálnici směrem z Kyjeva. Silnice ucpané auty mířícími na západ ukazují i záběry německé veřejnoprávní Deutsche Welle. Dopravní signalizace však evidentně ještě funguje.

As Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, lines of cars moved out of the capital, Kyiv, many heading west and hoping to find safety in parts of the country closer to Poland and NATO troops.



Follow live updates. https://t.co/PAz9fDpKyG pic.twitter.com/mvwKd3n4zw — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

Hours after Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine, long lines of traffic could be seen on a road leading out of the capital Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/elNyh4hNFF — DW News (@dwnews) February 24, 2022

Některá vozidla už dospěla na hranice. Francouzsko-běloruský Andrej Vajtovič zachytil stojící kolonu na hranicích Ukrajiny a Slovenska v Užhorodu, okolo které postávají řidiči a zřejmě čekají, zda budou přes hranice vpuštěni. Jedná se podle něj o „obrázek zoufalství“.

Oujhorod, situé à la frontière avec la Slovaquie. Image de désespoir. pic.twitter.com/UuRrNmMsel — Andreï VAITOVICH (@andreivaitovich) February 24, 2022

