Šok v Británii. Princ Harry končí. Zčistajasna. A info o nové roli

Je dobře, že Donald Trump nechal ,,oddělat" Kásima Sulejmáního?
Anketa
Je dobře, že Donald Trump nechal ,,oddělat" Kásima Sulejmáního?
Přestože nyní chtějí svůj čas vyvážit mezi Spojeným královstvím a Severní Amerikou, tak doplňují, že i nadále „ctí svou povinnost“ vůči královně a Commonwealthu.
„Tato geografická rovnováha nám umožní vychovat našeho syna s důrazem na královskou tradici, do které se narodil, ale zároveň naší rodině poskytne prostor zaměřit se na další kapitolu včetně zahájení naší nové charitativní činnosti“.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Jak upozornil server BBC, vévodkyně v poslední době bojuje proti tvrzení některých médií. V říjnu zahájila i žalobu proti novinám Mail on Sunday kvůli tomu, že měly protiprávně zveřejnit jeden z jejích soukromých dopisů.
Jste politik? Zveřejněte bez redakčních úprav vše, co chcete. Zaregistrujte se ZDE.
Jste čtenář a chcete komunikovat se svými zastupiteli? Zaregistrujte se ZDE.