Šok v Británii. Princ Harry končí. Zčistajasna. A info o nové roli

08.01.2020 20:17

Vévoda a vévodkyně ze Sussexu Harry a Meghan oznámili, že ustoupí ze svých tradičních královských povinností ve Spojeném království a rozdělí svůj čas mezi Velkou Británii a Severní Ameriku. V prohlášení vydaném Buckinghamským palácem manželé uvedli, že plánují utvořit novou „progresivní roli“ svých panovnických funkcí a plánují pracovat, „aby se stali finančně nezávislými“. Věnovat by se chtěli rovněž charitativní činnosti.

Foto: Pixabay (CC0)
Popisek: Britská vlajka (tzv. Union Jack)

Ve svém prohlášení, zveřejněném na Instagramu, pár uvedl, že se k tomuto kroku rozhodli „po mnoha měsících reflexe a vnitřních diskusí“.

Přestože nyní chtějí svůj čas vyvážit mezi Spojeným královstvím a Severní Amerikou, tak doplňují, že i nadále „ctí svou povinnost“ vůči královně a Commonwealthu.

„Tato geografická rovnováha nám umožní vychovat našeho syna s důrazem na královskou tradici, do které se narodil, ale zároveň naší rodině poskytne prostor zaměřit se na další kapitolu včetně zahájení naší nové charitativní činnosti“.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Příspěvek sdílený The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal),

Jak upozornil server BBC, vévodkyně v poslední době bojuje proti tvrzení některých médií. V říjnu zahájila i žalobu proti novinám Mail on Sunday kvůli tomu, že měly protiprávně zveřejnit jeden z jejích soukromých dopisů.

